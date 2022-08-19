Stonewall couple who lost home in Memorial Day fire moves into new digs
STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - A couple who lost their home in a catastrophic fire on Memorial Day is finally getting a fresh start.
On Friday, Aug. 19, the couple’s new home was delivered to their property.
Bobby Lafitte, a veteran, says he was grilling for the holiday when the grill burst into flames. Until Friday, Bobby and his wife, Debbie, were sleeping in a small camper. The Shreveport Volunteer Network was instrumental in helping the couple clean up after the devastating fire. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church also organized a fundraiser to help the couple in the aftermath of the fire.
The Lafittes lost everything in the fire, and escaped only with the clothes on their backs.
