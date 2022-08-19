Stonewall couple who lost home in Memorial Day fire moves into new digs

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - A couple who lost their home in a catastrophic fire on Memorial Day is finally getting a fresh start.

On Friday, Aug. 19, the couple’s new home was delivered to their property.

Bobby and Debbie Lafitte in Stonewall, La. now have a new home after a devastating fire claimed their previous one on Memorial Day. (KSLA)

Bobby and Debbie Lafitte in Stonewall, La. now have a new home after a devastating fire claimed their previous one on Memorial Day. (KSLA)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Bobby Lafitte, a veteran, says he was grilling for the holiday when the grill burst into flames. Until Friday, Bobby and his wife, Debbie, were sleeping in a small camper. The Shreveport Volunteer Network was instrumental in helping the couple clean up after the devastating fire. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church also organized a fundraiser to help the couple in the aftermath of the fire.

Debbie and Bobby Lafitte (KSLA)

The Lafittes lost everything in the fire, and escaped only with the clothes on their backs.

PREVIOUS VIDEO

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.