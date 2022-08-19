Ask the Doctor
SPD makes arrests in connection to Stockwell Ave. shooting

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that occurred just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 8.

Police responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. There they found a female suffering from at least one gunshot to the neck. She was transported to Ochsner LSU health, where it was determined her injuries were non-life-threatening.

In the days following the shooting, detectives identified who they believed was responsible for the crime. Warrants were procured for Marvin Savannah and Damion Wilson. Both were charged with aggravated second-degree battery, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Savannah was already at the Caddo Correctional Center, and Wilson was taken into custody without incident. He was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex for questioning, then booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

