South Highland home damaged in fire; cause under investigation

By Cody Jennings and Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more about a house fire that took place on Friday, Aug. 19.

Dispatchers got the call at 8:30 am. to the 400 block of Ratcliff Street in the South Highland neighborhood.

Firefighters discovered a small fire located in the back of the home. Luckily, the owners were not at home, according to neighbors.

The home did undergo some recent renovations.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

