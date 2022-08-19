South Highland home damaged in fire; cause under investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department are working to learn more about a house fire that took place on Friday, Aug. 19.

Dispatchers got the call at 8:30 am. to the 400 block of Ratcliff Street in the South Highland neighborhood.

Firefighters discovered a small fire located in the back of the home. Luckily, the owners were not at home, according to neighbors.

The home did undergo some recent renovations.

