Shreveport to host two major football events in September

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two major sporting events will soon take place in the city of Shreveport.

The 2022 Battle on the Border XI Matchups will be held on Sept. 2-3 at Independence Stadium. The showcase features top high school football teams from Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The battle consists of four games over two days.

Battle on the Border game schedule:

Friday, Sept. 2

7:30 p.m. - Denton Ryan High vs. Bryant High School

Saturday, Sept. 3

11 a.m. - Scotlandville High vs. McAlester High School

3 p.m. - Cedar Creek High vs. Glenbrook High School

7:30 p.m. - Huntington High School vs. Mansfield High School

To buy tickets to the Battle on the Border Matchups, click here.

Then on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m., the Shreveport Classic returns to Independence Stadium. This year, Grambling State University and Northwestern State University’s football teams will be going head-to-head.

The classic began in 1911 and has not been played since 2016!

Tickets, prepaid parking, and tailgate space can be purchased, here.

