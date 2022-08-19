Rain prospects look good through next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome rainfall still appears to be a good bet over the next week. We may be able to make significant improvement in the ongoing drought and perhaps even eliminate it in parts of the ArkLaTex with upwards of 3-5 inches of rain falling over the next 7 days. An added benefit of the rain is that temperatures will be held in check with highs in the 70s and 80s much of next week.

For the rest of your Friday expect to see just a few spotty showers into this evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll slowly cool through the 80s this evening and eventually head down into the low to mid 70s overnight. A shower or 2 is possible through the overnight hours, but widespread rain is not expected.

Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday with a few scattered showers and storms developing, especially during the heat of the afternoon. Temperatures will head back into the upper 80s to low 90s before rain gets going. If you see wet weather expect a nice cool down to come with it. The chance for rain is around 40%.

Rain chances climb to 50% on Sunday. We’ll be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with temperatures mainly in the mid to upper 80s across the area.

Showers and storms will expand on Monday. Heavy rain is a possibility in some areas. The clouds and the wet weather will likely hold temperatures down into the upper 70s to low 80s in most areas. More rain is likely on Tuesday, some of it heavy at times. Temperatures will stay well below average for this time of year in the low 80s.

Rain will be less widespread the second half of the week, but still expect to see areas of showers and storms moving through each day. Temperatures will gradually get back into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.

In the tropics there is now a high chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico within the next 24 hours. Satellite imagery indicates that showers and thunderstorms associated with the broad low pressure area over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and the Bay of Campeche continue to become better organized. Environmental conditions appear favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression could form later today, tonight, or on Saturday while the system moves northwestward across the southwestern and western Gulf of Mexico. However, by Saturday night, the system is expected to move inland over northeastern Mexico, which will end its chances of development. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently enroute to investigate the system. Interests along the northeastern coast of Mexico and the lower Texas coast should monitor the progress of this system. Regardless of development, this system could bring locally heavy rains to portions of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas over the weekend.

Have a great rest of your Friday!

