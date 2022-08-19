Rain chances increasing this weekend and next week

(KSLA) - Rain chances are going up over this weekend and still looking very likely through next week. There will not be rain everywhere this weekend, but over the coarse of the next 7 days, everyone has a good chance to see rain.

Happy Friday! Today looks to be mostly dry. However, there should be a couple stray showers this afternoon. I do have a 20% chance of rain, but I think most of those will be in the late afternoon and evening. If you have any Friday evening plans, it would not hurt to have an umbrella, but you may not need it. Temperatures today will warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s.

This weekend is starting to see increased chance for showers. There is now a 40% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. As of now, there’s still no need to cancel any plans, but I would have an indoor alternative in case. Both day s will have showers popping up in the afternoon. It will not be a washout either day, but there could be some storms that bring heavy rain. Temperatures will get to the upper 80s to lower 90s Saturday and mid to upper 80s Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday show signs of more rain on its way. A cold front will be moving in and stalling out very close to the ArkLaTex. This will keep the rain around. So far Monday and Tuesday have a good chance for some showers and storms. I do expect some heavy downpours at times. It will not rain all day both day, but rather a lot of off an on activity. Rain chances are up to 60% both days. My confidence is growing with these chances. This will further help the drought conditions and keep temperatures lower. Highs will be in the 80s both days. For August, that’s fantastic!

Wednesday will also see more rain. With that stalled out cold front, rain will continue to be a part of the forecast. Until that front falls apart or moves away, I would expect there to be showers around. There could be more heavy downpours at times. Rain chances are at 50%. These chances could also increase as we get closer. Temperatures will be held in check with highs in the 80s.

To round out the week, look for more rain Thursday and Friday. However, the chances for widespread showers are a little less likely as of now. I do expect some showers and storms, but they will be more scattered if not isolated. Temperatures will be held in check and will remain in the 80s for the high.

Switching to tropics, that same system we’ve talked about almost all week is about to enter the Gulf of Mexico. Now, there is a 40% chance of development in the next couple days. This is something we will keep our eyes on. If this forms, it will take on the name Danielle. Right now, there is no sign this will head north to the ArkLaTex, so there is no threat as of now. Elsewhere in the tropics we are quiet. We’ll be watching the tropics closely over the next several weeks as we approach the peek of hurricane season, which is September 10th. We’ll be your First Alert once something forms.

Have a fantastic Friday, have an even better weekend, and stay dry with all the rain!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.