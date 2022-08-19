Ask the Doctor
Parents can save with online tutoring

By Biskie Duncan
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Parents, the kids have only been back in school for a few short weeks, but you may already be noticing them struggling in certain areas. There are many options to get them back on track, and some can be costly. But there’s a free option in Caddo Parish.

Shreve Memorial Library branches offer free services like online tutoring through its Homework Louisiana program.

“With Homework Louisiana, if your child is struggling in any area, we’ve got live tutors with Homework Louisiana and basically they cover like all of the major courses. They will be with that child until they understand what they need to understand,” said Public Relations Executive Ivy Woodard-Latin.

Whether your child is in kindergarten, middle school, or high school, Homework Louisiana offers unlimited tutoring options for core classes every day from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Even adults can use the free tutoring options if they’re thinking of going back to school themselves. Again, it’s free.

All you need to make it happen is a Shreve Memorial Library card. Every Caddo Parish student has a virtual library card that can be accessed using their student ID number; they can pick up a physical card by going to any of the 20 Shreve Memorial branches. Adults can also get a free library card if they live or work in Caddo Parish.

To find out what other services are available through Shreve Memorial Library, click here.

