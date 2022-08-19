Ask the Doctor
Missing south La. woman may have passed through ArkLaTex area

Caitlyn Case is believed to have left Houma, La. in route to Colorado on Aug. 4, 2022.
Caitlyn Case is believed to have left Houma, La. in route to Colorado on Aug. 4, 2022.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSLA) - A missing woman from south Louisiana may have passed through the ArkLaTex on her way to Colorado, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reports.

On Friday, Aug. 19, the bureau released additional information in the missing persons case of Caitlyn Case, 33, in the hopes of narrowing their search for her. Special agents with the bureau say Case’s last known location was in the Bogata, Texas area on Aug. 5 around 5 p.m. She has headed northbound on Highway 271 toward Paris, Texas. Not long after 7 p.m. that same day, Case’s cellphone registered on towers in Pattonville, Texas.

Around 9 p.m., Case’s vehicle headed around the south loop of Highway 286 in Parish to FM 79, then headed northwest from Paris. Not long after, the vehicle is believed to have headed north on an unknown path to Oklahoma. After entering Oklahoma on Highway 271, the bureau says the vehicle headed east on Highway 109 south of Grant, Okla.

At this point, agents say they believe someone other than Case was driving the vehicle. It’s believed someone tried to dump the vehicle in the Kiamichi River to hide it during the late night hours of Aug. 5. Officials do not think Case ever actually entered Oklahoma.

Case left Houma, La. in route to Colorado on Aug. 4, officials say. Her last contact with her family was on Aug. 5. Her vehicle was found on the banks of the Kiamichi River south of Fort Towson the night of Aug. 12. The vehicle is a black 2006 GMC Envoy with Louisiana license plate 957 FDO.

Case is described as a white female who is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 140 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap tank top, light blue jeans, and red tennis shoes.

Anyone who lives near or along the routes above with access to recorded surveillance footage from Aug. 5 between 5 and 10 p.m. is asked to call 800-522-8017, or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

