Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival explores the culture at Festival Plaza

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival is coming up fast, many activities will be available including food, vendors, live music, and an artist showcase.

The Louisiana Food Fall Festival kicks off from August 26th to the 28th and is for all ages. The festival will be providing amazing Louisiana entertainment, food, and art to attendees.

The festival is facilitated by Empire Queenz, a group of women who are trying to make positive moves and a difference within the city of Shreveport.

Louisiana Soulfood Fall Fest being hosted at the Festival Plaza. (Louisiana Soulfood Festival)

The event will be held at the Festival Plaza located at 101 Crockett St, Shreveport.

There will be plenty of activities to enjoy, including:

Judged Soul Food Cooking Competition with numerous awards.

Southern cuisine

Live music

Vendor’s Village.

Art Showcase and awards

Various contests

Tickets start at $10 for general admission for one day, weekend passes are $25, VIP experience is $50, and VIP experience+weekend pass is $125.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit https://www.vipsocio.com/event/louisianasoulfoodfallfestival2022

For more information about the festival, visit https://louisianasoulfoodfallfestival.com/

