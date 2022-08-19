Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival explores the culture at Festival Plaza

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -The Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival is coming up fast, many activities will be available including food, vendors, live music, and an artist showcase.

The Louisiana Food Fall Festival kicks off from August 26th to the 28th and is for all ages. The festival will be providing amazing Louisiana entertainment, food, and art to attendees.

The festival is facilitated by Empire Queenz, a group of women who are trying to make positive moves and a difference within the city of Shreveport.

Louisiana Soulfood Fall Fest being hosted at the Festival Plaza.
Louisiana Soulfood Fall Fest being hosted at the Festival Plaza.(Louisiana Soulfood Festival)

The event will be held at the Festival Plaza located at 101 Crockett St, Shreveport.

There will be plenty of activities to enjoy, including:

  • Judged Soul Food Cooking Competition with numerous awards.
  • Southern cuisine
  • Live music
  • Vendor’s Village.
  • Art Showcase and awards
  • Various contests

Tickets start at $10 for general admission for one day, weekend passes are $25, VIP experience is $50, and VIP experience+weekend pass is $125.

To purchase tickets for the event, visit https://www.vipsocio.com/event/louisianasoulfoodfallfestival2022

For more information about the festival, visit https://louisianasoulfoodfallfestival.com/

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police examine the Hamilton Road overpass on westbound Interstate 20 for evidence...
Section of I-20 W closed while Bossier City police seek evidence related to deadly shooting
Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Man caught selling 1k+ gallons of diesel stolen from employer
Over $36M in La. tax refunds unclaimed
Tina Frey (left) and Victoria Brimer (right) were arrested Thursday
Mother, daughter arrested after viral videos of alleged animal abuse at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy
A woman says her father's belongings were thrown on the side of the road less than a week after...
Woman’s deceased father has belongings thrown out of apartment less than a week after death

Latest News

William Joyce and Brandon Oldenburg of Moonbot accept the Oscar
William Joyce’s Lost Ollie gets Netflix adaptation
Pepito XO is hosting a sample lunch.
Pepito XO opening soon in the artspace building
Louisiana Soulfood Festival kicks off soon at Festival Plaza.
Louisiana Soulfood interview in the courtyard
Shreveport award-winning artist William Joyce is getting a Netflix adaptation of one of his books
William Joyce gets Netflix Adaptation