Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

La. Supreme Court says Mayor Perkins can run for re-election

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has issued a ruling in Mayor Adrian Perkins’ disqualification case.

On Friday, Aug. 19, the court issued its decision, stating Mayor Perkins can run for re-election. The court’s decision was not unanimous, with a vote tally of 4-3. Mayor Perkins is now officially back on November’s ballot.

This all comes after the mayor was disqualified from running in November after putting an incorrect address on his qualifying papers. A lower court ruled he could not run for re-election because of this error. The mayor appealed that decision to the state’s highest court.

DOCUMENTS FROM THE LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police examine the Hamilton Road overpass on westbound Interstate 20 for evidence...
Section of I-20 W closed while Bossier City police seek evidence related to deadly shooting
Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Man caught selling 1k+ gallons of diesel stolen from employer
Over $36M in La. tax refunds unclaimed
Tina Frey (left) and Victoria Brimer (right) were arrested Thursday
Mother, daughter arrested after viral videos of alleged animal abuse at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy
A woman says her father's belongings were thrown on the side of the road less than a week after...
Woman’s deceased father has belongings thrown out of apartment less than a week after death

Latest News

Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama
What kind of impact will inflation have on midterm elections?
South Bossier Fire District 2 seeks tax approval for firefighting equipment
South Bossier Fire District 2 seeks tax approval for firefighting equipment
Afghan American Foundation
One year after American’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, bill promises to help refugees seeking citizenship
Texas OKs Bowie County's bid to have 22 vote centers
Texas OKs Bowie County's bid to have 22 vote centers