La. Supreme Court says Mayor Perkins can run for re-election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has issued a ruling in Mayor Adrian Perkins’ disqualification case.

On Friday, Aug. 19, the court issued its decision, stating Mayor Perkins can run for re-election. The court’s decision was not unanimous, with a vote tally of 4-3. Mayor Perkins is now officially back on November’s ballot.

This all comes after the mayor was disqualified from running in November after putting an incorrect address on his qualifying papers. A lower court ruled he could not run for re-election because of this error. The mayor appealed that decision to the state’s highest court.

