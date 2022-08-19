Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

‘Hung Jury’ declared in case of man accused in deadly shooting outside Erwinville bar

Ronald Campbell
Ronald Campbell(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial of a man in West Baton Rouge Parish in connection with a deadly shooting outside a bar ended in a “hung jury” on Thursday, Aug. 18.

After deliberating most of the day, jurors could not unanimously agree on a verdict in the second-degree murder trial of Ronald Campbell, who stood accused of killing Trey Allen, 21, of Livonia, during a fight outside a bar in Erwinville last year.

RELATED STORIES
‘So many lives are impacted by one stupid decision’ - DA charging 6 people in connection to shooting outside bar in Erwinville
Livonia community holds vigil for Trey Allen
Livonia community in mourning over death of Trey Allen outside bar; District Attorney to try accused teen as adult

Investigators said Allen was shot and killed in the parking lot of Raxx Bar and Grill in Erwinville on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Officials added Allen was trying to stop the fight when he was shot.

Trey Allen
Trey Allen(WAFB)

As a result of the deadly shooting, the West Baton Rouge Parish Council appointed a hearing officer, who decided to revoke the liquor license of Raxx Bar and Grill.

RELATED: WBR Council revokes Raxx Bar’s liquor license following deadly shooting

The case is expected to be brought before another jury.

Lester Duhe’ will have a full report on 9News at 10.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police examine the Hamilton Road overpass on westbound Interstate 20 for evidence...
Section of I-20 W closed while Bossier City police seek evidence related to deadly shooting
Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Man caught selling 1k+ gallons of diesel stolen from employer
SPD has released footage which captured the moments before and after a fatal shooting on...
SPD releases surveillance video from 2018 cold case
Earth
Why is the Earth spinning faster?
Over $36M in La. tax refunds unclaimed

Latest News

Top 20 short films set to be announced for Prize Fest 2022
A woman says her father's belongings were thrown on the side of the road less than a week after...
Woman’s deceased father has belongings thrown out of apartment less than a week after death
Bossier Schools hopes new program will help with teacher shortage
East Texas food bank now delivers to seniors
East Texas food bank now delivers to seniors