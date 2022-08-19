Ask the Doctor
How is the White House increasing efforts against monkeypox?

Monkeypox continues to spread in the U.S.
By Kori Johnson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Biden Administration is ramping up efforts against monkeypox, as cases rise globally.

On Friday, Aug. 19, U.S. health officials announced an additional 1.8 million doses of the monkeypox vaccine will be available to jurisdictions for ordering.

As of now, more than 13,500 cases have been found in the United States, with about 40,000 cases worldwide. This Thursday, the World Health Organization announced cases have increased by 20 percent globally.

The White House says certain populations could be more vulnerable to the virus. This includes college students, sports teams and children at daycares. This is because close contact is the highest risk form of spread.

