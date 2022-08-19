Geek’d Con is kicking off at the Shreveport Convention Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Geek’d Con promises to bring geek culture stars to the Shreveport area for the next few days, with many vendors and a surplus of activities.

Geek’d Con starts from August 19 to the 21st, starting at 6 p.m. Friday night. The geek community in the Ark-La-Tex is huge with many passionate geeks, and most of the geek events that happen in the area have a large turnout. Geek’d Con is looking to serve this community, which it feels is still underserved.

The event will feature many nationally recognized headliner stars, including TV, film, comic book artists, and professional cos-players. See the full lineup of the celebrities here https://geekdcon.com/lineup/

A Cosplay Contest will be held on Sunday with $2,500 in prizes up for grabs. Here’s the Facebook post if you are interested in signing up.

Vendors of all types will be available including comic books, video games, collectible dealers, toy vendors, artists, writers, and more.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/geekd-con-shreveport-2022-tickets-294881938817

For more information about Geek’d Con, visit https://geekdcon.com/

