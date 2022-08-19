Film Prize Junior hosting special screening at LSU Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The student version of the award-winning Louisiana Film Prize is returning for another year, elevating the film arts in Louisiana schools.

The kick-off for this year’s Film Prize Junior will be a special screening of student films from the 2022 festival for prospective middle and high school student filmmakers and teachers. This event is free to the public and will be held in the LSUS University Center Theater at 6 p.m. on September 1.

The nationally recognized Film Prize Junior was established in 2017 and aims to activate students in Louisiana to learn the creative and collaborative craft of narrative storytelling, while also developing soft skills like teamwork, organization, and communication. The unique program provides mentorship and hands-on workshops throughout the process, providing students and teachers the knowledge and tools needed to make their voices heard through short films. Students compete for media and equipment grants for their schools as well as scholarships.

“We can’t wait to show these films and get Film Prize Junior off the ground,” said Gregory Kallenberg, founder and executive director of the Prize Foundation. “This is an opportunity to help all high school and middle school students find success in their lives, and we are proud to host this initiative.”

The program is free and open to high school and middle school students across the state of Louisiana.

The event will feature a screening of 12 short films by students from schools across Caddo and Bossier Parishes who competed in last year’s Film Prize Junior competition. After the films, a panel of student filmmakers will discuss their experiences competing in Film Prize Junior.

Food will be provided as well as the chance to win some great door prizes. Teachers and students will also be able to register to compete in this year’s festival.

“This event presents a new opportunity for us to highlight student achievement within our region,” said Shadi Darzeidan, director of Film Prize Junior. “We hope this kickoff will remind last year’s filmmakers to take pride in what they accomplished while creating pathways for students to careers and education in our state after graduating high school.”

To learn more about the filmmakers or to register, visit filmprizejr.com or its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FilmPrizeJr or the event page https://fb.me/e/2OnX3uJlv

