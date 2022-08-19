Ask the Doctor
Fatal crash claims life of Shreveport woman in DeSoto

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash that happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The incident occurred on I-49, just north of LA Hwy 175.

Officials say Tracey Shaver, 54, was driving north on I-49 in a 2013 Ford F-150, when she left the road, struck a bridge railing, and overturned, ejecting the passenger from the vehicle.

Both people were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries. Shaver was later pronounced dead.

Due to the damage on the vehicle, officials haven’t been able to confirm if they were wearing seatbelts. Routine toxicology samples were also submitted for analysis, however, investigators say they don’t believe it was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

