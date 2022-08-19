City manager appoints new interim police chief in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief.

On Friday, Aug. 19, City Manager E. Jay Ellington appointed Bobby Jordan as interim mayor. Jordan previously served as the assistant police chief. He replaces Kristi Bennett, who resigned to become the police chief of Hot Springs Village. Bennett resigned back in June.

The city manager says the department should have a permanent new chief in 60 to 90 days.

So far, 30 people have applied for the job, including candidates from within the department and from outside of the city.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.