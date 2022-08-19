Ask the Doctor
City manager appoints new interim police chief in Texarkana

Bobby Jordan
Bobby Jordan(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The City of Texarkana, Ark. now has a new interim police chief.

On Friday, Aug. 19, City Manager E. Jay Ellington appointed Bobby Jordan as interim mayor. Jordan previously served as the assistant police chief. He replaces Kristi Bennett, who resigned to become the police chief of Hot Springs Village. Bennett resigned back in June.

The city manager says the department should have a permanent new chief in 60 to 90 days.

So far, 30 people have applied for the job, including candidates from within the department and from outside of the city.

