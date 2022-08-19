Bossier man accused of possessing child porn, destroying evidence

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Bossier Parish has been arrested after allegedly possessing child pornography, and destroying evidence.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Trevor Griffin, 22, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 19 after detectives got a tip indicating he was in possession of child porn. During the investigation, detectives reportedly found images of prepubescent children under the age of 13.

After being read his rights, Griffin reportedly admitted the images were his and that he had also deleted other images from his electronic devices. Griffin was then booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility on six counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of obstruction of justice (evidence tampering). His bond was set at a quarter of a million dollars.

The case remains under investigation.

