Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Bossier man accused of possessing child porn, destroying evidence

Trevor Griffin, 22
Trevor Griffin, 22(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Bossier Parish has been arrested after allegedly possessing child pornography, and destroying evidence.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says Trevor Griffin, 22, was arrested Thursday, Aug. 19 after detectives got a tip indicating he was in possession of child porn. During the investigation, detectives reportedly found images of prepubescent children under the age of 13.

After being read his rights, Griffin reportedly admitted the images were his and that he had also deleted other images from his electronic devices. Griffin was then booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility on six counts of pornography involving juveniles and one count of obstruction of justice (evidence tampering). His bond was set at a quarter of a million dollars.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bossier City police examine the Hamilton Road overpass on westbound Interstate 20 for evidence...
Section of I-20 W closed while Bossier City police seek evidence related to deadly shooting
Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Man caught selling 1k+ gallons of diesel stolen from employer
Over $36M in La. tax refunds unclaimed
Tina Frey (left) and Victoria Brimer (right) were arrested Thursday
Mother, daughter arrested after viral videos of alleged animal abuse at Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy
A woman says her father's belongings were thrown on the side of the road less than a week after...
Woman’s deceased father has belongings thrown out of apartment less than a week after death

Latest News

NEWS CONFERENCE: Mayor Perkins addresses Louisiana Supreme Court ruling
NEWS CONFERENCE: Mayor Perkins addresses Louisiana Supreme Court ruling
Bobby and Debbie Lafitte in Stonewall, La. now have a new home after a devastating fire claimed...
Stonewall couple who lost home in Memorial Day fire moves into new digs
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins
La. Supreme Court says Mayor Perkins can run for re-election
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, rides on a horse in the Krewe of Zulu parade during Mardi...
Police manpower shortage could affect Mardi Gras once again; chief says it’s too soon to say