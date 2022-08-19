Bossier authorities seek 2 runaways

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier Crime Stoppers asked Thursday (Aug. 18) for the public to help Bossier City police locate two juveniles.

Both ran away July 31 from a local youth shelter.

Amyiah Davis, 17, stands 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds, authorities said. She last was seen wearing blue shorts, a white shirt, black ugg slides and a black bonnet. Davis sometimes wears glasses.

Shanese Harris, 16, stands about 5′ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Authorities provided no clothing description in the Facebook post about her disappearance.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.

