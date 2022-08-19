Ask the Doctor
Bossier authorities seek 2 runaways

Both ran away July 31 from a youth shelter
Amyiah Davis (left), 17, stands 4’11" tall, weighs 115 pounds and Shanese Harris, 16, stands...
Amyiah Davis (left), 17, stands 4'11" tall, weighs 115 pounds and Shanese Harris, 16, stands about 5' tall and weighs about 120 pounds, authorities say.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier Crime Stoppers asked Thursday (Aug. 18) for the public to help Bossier City police locate two juveniles.

Both ran away July 31 from a local youth shelter.

Amyiah Davis, 17, stands 4′11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds, authorities said. She last was seen wearing blue shorts, a white shirt, black ugg slides and a black bonnet. Davis sometimes wears glasses.

Shanese Harris, 16, stands about 5′ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Authorities provided no clothing description in the Facebook post about her disappearance.

“Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free ‘P3tips’ mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!”

