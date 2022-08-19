BCPD looking for runaway teen girl

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Police Department is currently looking for a teen girl who ran away from home.

Police say Keyana Williams, 16, ran away from her home in Bossier City on Aug. 15. Williams is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs about 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or submit a tip anonymously online at www.p3tips.com.

