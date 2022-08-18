Ask the Doctor
Woman killed by her 5 Great Danes, autopsy finds

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Dean Welte and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) – A woman in rural Iowa died this week after she was attacked by her own five dogs, authorities said.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a call Monday from someone who said he found a woman in a ditch but could not get close to her because there were several large dogs surrounding her.

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Mindy Kiepe dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to the Iowa State Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which determined the cause of death to be multiple dog bite injuries.

Investigators determined that Kiepe’s five Great Danes caused her death. Those dogs have now been euthanized.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray News. All rights reserved.

