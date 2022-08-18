Top 20 short films set to be announced for Prize Fest 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Film Prize is set to announce the top 20 short films that will move on to this year’s Prize Fest 2022!

The announcement will take place at the Robinson Film Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you can’t attend in person, the announcement will be streamed on the Prize Fest website.

Music Prize finalists will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m., and Comedy Prize finalists will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.