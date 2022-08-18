Ask the Doctor
Top 20 short films set to be announced for Prize Fest 2022

(Source: Pexels, File)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Film Prize is set to announce the top 20 short films that will move on to this year’s Prize Fest 2022!

The announcement will take place at the Robinson Film Center from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you can’t attend in person, the announcement will be streamed on the Prize Fest website.

Music Prize finalists will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m., and Comedy Prize finalists will be announced on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m.

