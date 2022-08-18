Ask the Doctor
SUSLA’s engineering dual enrollment program kicks off

Students will be able to earn a certificate or associate’s degree
Southern University Shreveport begins engineering dual enrollment program
Southern University Shreveport begins engineering dual enrollment program
By Domonique Benn
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Southern University at Shreveport is offering a new degree plan for dual enrollment students.

Participants will now have the chance to earn 24 credit hours toward an engineering certificate, then have the option to continue toward earning an engineering degree. Dual enrollment programs allow high school students to earn college credits while in high school.

Project Manager, Brandon Lacy says this will help with adding more engineers to a field that needs them.

While the engineering dual enrollment program is new to SUSLA — dual enrollment is not. Last year, a handful of Huntington High School students graduated with an associate’s degree a week before walking across the stage for their high school diploma.

The engineering dual enrollment program prefers high school sophomores or juniors due to higher-level math courses. Prospective students should have a 3.0 GPA and be high-performing, Lacy said. He added if a student has the GPA, but falls short in some other areas, the university will work with them to achieve their goals.

More information on SUSLA’s dual enrollment program can be found here.

