Showers and storms on your Thursday

(KSLA) - Rain is very likely for today, especially in the morning. Watch out for heavy downpours and stronger storms. It will somewhat dry up Friday and Saturday before more rain builds its way in by Sunday.

Good Thursday morning! Today will have more rain. I have the rain chances at 60% for the day. It will be scattered with some heavy downpours. Just know, not everyone will see rain. All the rain will be centered around a cold front, which will be stalling out over the ArkLaTex. Through the morning hours, we will have the rain scattered across the ArkLaTex. By the afternoon, it will be mostly south of the region. However, I still believe there will be some scattered showers around, so keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will be much cooler! The front will be south, so that will drop temperatures, plus whatever rain we get will keep temperatures from increasing. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday looks to be mostly dry. I have a 20% chance of rain, so a couple small showers are not ruled out. If we are to see any rain, it will be mostly south of I-20 and very scattered if not isolated. With less showers around, temperatures will be a little warmer, getting back to the lower 90s.

This weekend is starting to see increased chance for showers. There is still a 20% chance of rain Saturday and now a 40% on Sunday. I mentioned before these chances could increase, and sure enough, I now expect more rain. So if you’re planning anything outdoors this weekend, keep an eye on the forecast. As of now, there’s no need to cancel any plans, but I would have an indoor alternative in case. Saturday is easily the better day to do anything outdoors. Temperatures will get to the mid 90s Saturday and upper 80s to lower 90s Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday show signs of more rain on its way. A new cold front will be moving in and stalling out very close to the ArkLaTex, but maybe just north of us. This will keep the rain around. So far Monday and Tuesday have a good chance for some showers and storms. Rain chances are up to 60% both days. My confidence is growing. This will further help the drought conditions and keep temperatures lower. Highs will be in the 80s both day. For August, that’s fantastic!

Wednesday will also see more rain. With that stalled out cold front, rain will continue to be a part of the forecast. Until that front falls apart or moves away, I would expect there to be showers around. There could be some heavy downpours at times. Rain chances are at 50%. Since I expect the stalled front to be just north of us, areas north of I-20 will have the higher rain amounts, although everyone will have their fair shot. Temperatures will be held in check with highs in the 80s.

Switching to tropics, there is one area in the Caribbean that has a small 30% chance of development. This is moving to the north and should enter the gulf. This is something we will keep our eyes on. If this forms, it will take on the name Danielle. Elsewhere in the tropics we are quiet. We’ll be watching the tropics closely over the next several weeks as we approach the peek of hurricane season, which is September 10th. We’ll be your First Alert once something forms.

Have a thriving Thursday, stay dry with all the rain, and an even better rest of the week!

