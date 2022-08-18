Ask the Doctor
Saints QB Jameis Winston out for Friday’s preseason game in Green Bay

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Although he has participated in practices this week, we know that Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston will not take the field in this Friday’s preseason game in Green Bay, according to a team source.

Winston took first-team reps on Wednesday and it was the most work he’s done on the field since leaving practice a few weeks ago with a foot injury.

During joint practice sessions with the Packers, Winston remained on the sidelines.

Head coach Dennis Allen implied that he didn’t want to implement later-stage game planning for Friday, but rather continue to use the current time to evaluate young players and their fits in positions and on the depth chart.

“We didn’t get too exotic with what we were doing,” Allen said. “I think this was one of the, again, one of those deals where you want guys to just go out and play and be able to, you know, evaluate and so that was kind of the thought process coming in.”

Winston is expected to be ready to be the Saints’ starter in week 1. His backup, Andy Dalton, took the field in the first preseason game against the Texans for one series and went 5-for-5 and a touchdown pass on the opening drive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

