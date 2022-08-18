Robinson Film Center welcomes new executive director

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For film enthusiasts in Shreveport-Bossier City, the Robinson Film Center has been place to enjoy both movies and meals.

Now, there are some changes taking place behind the scenes.

The center has welcomed a Wendell Riley as their new executive director. He describes the Robinson as a “one stop shop for top notch events.” When Riley took over, he said he wanted the center to thrive through his passion for film.

“My Vision for RFC is to become a much larger community resource and to become a hub for the filmmaking community.”

Riley also says he intends to use his educational roots as a former college professor.

“We can do more to bring film education to generally underserved communities or places where we haven’t really gone before. Part of that is increasing film literacy, but another part of it is work force development.”

