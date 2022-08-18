Ask the Doctor
Pepito XO opening in the ArtSpace building in downtown Shreveport

Pepito XO is hosting a sample lunch.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Popular Shreveport chef, Pepito, is reopening his restaurant for lunch in a new spot downtown in the ArtSpace building.

The new restaurant is called Pepito XO, and it’s opening for lunch on Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant is inviting the community to come to sample its lunch menu.

Check out this video by Pepito’s XO on Facebook to get a sneak peek of its cooking process and food.

They are located at 708 Texas Street, downtown, Shreveport, in the ArtSpace building.

If you want updates or more information on Pepito XO, visit their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/pepitoxo.

