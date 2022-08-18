Pattern change favor more rain and less heat ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After being stuck in a very hot and mostly dry pattern this summer, we’re finally seeing changes that are more favorable for rain and less favorable for extreme heat as we head through much of the rest of August. Our ongoing drought conditions across most of the ArkLaTex could significantly improve over the next week with an average of 3-5″+ of rain possible over much of the area.

A few areas of showers and storms will continue into this evening, but not everyone will get rained on. Clouds and the scattered wet weather will hold temperatures back into the 70s and 80s in most areas.

Rain chances will diminish overnight, although a few showers remain possible across southern portions of the ArkLaTex. Look for temperatures to fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will likely be our driest day through next week. Morning cloudiness will break to at least a partly sunny sky in the afternoon. A few showers and storms may develop, but overall rain coverage should remain spotty. Temperatures will creep back up into the upper 80s to lower 90s for most and it will feel a little hotter with the humidity.

The weekend won’t be a washout, but rain chances will gradually increase. Look for a few showers and storms Saturday becoming more numerous on Sunday. Temperatures over the weekend will reach the low 90s for highs with overnight lows in the 70s.

More unsettled weather is likely next week with daily waves of rain and storms expected. Rain could be heavy at times in some areas, but severe weather looks unlikely. The first half of the week looks wettest, but scattered rain will hang on through the end of the week as well. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures around 10 degrees below average for the end of August. Highs most of the week will be in the low to mid 80s with slightly hotter weather coming in toward the end of the week.

In the tropics, showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located over northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico have become a little better organized since yesterday. This system is forecast to emerge into the Bay of Campeche Friday, where an area of low pressure could form. After that, additional slow development of this system is possible while it moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. By Saturday night, the system is expected to move inland over northeastern Mexico. No direct impacts are expected in the ArkLaTex, but this system will help funnel moisture into the area enhancing rain chances late into the weekend and through early next week.

