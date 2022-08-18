Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Over $36M in state tax refunds unclaimed

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6, 2022, to claim millions of dollars in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) sent letters to 20,400 individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed from LDR.

To claim a refund, complete and return to LDR the voucher in the Notice of Unclaimed Property letter dated Aug. 18, 2022. The department will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting completed vouchers by the Oct. 6 deadline.

Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer, and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD has released footage which captured the moments before and after a fatal shooting on...
SPD releases surveillance video from 2018 cold case
Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Man caught selling 1k+ gallons of diesel stolen from employer
Earth
Why is the Earth spinning faster?
KSLA spoke with Mayor Adrian Perkins Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 after a hearing was held on his...
Shreveport mayor asks La. Supreme Court to overturn disqualification
These programs are similar to ones offered during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SWEPCO waiving late fees, offering extended payment plans due to high bill concerns

Latest News

Crews were called just before 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the Red River Bridge on...
Crews investigating shooting, wreck on Interstate 20 Red River Bridge
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) celebrates after hugging his father Donald...
Along with a new season schedule, the Pelicans have jokes
A man was shot in head then crashes on I-20, over the Red River
man shot in the head on I-20 over the Red River
Finalists named for 2022 Fashion Prize
Finalists named for 2022 Fashion Prize