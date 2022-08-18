Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Mattel sues Rap Snacks over Nicki Minaj-themed ‘Barbie-Cue’ flavor

FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American...
FILE - Nicki Minaj presents the award for favorite duo or group - pop/rock at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015.(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Toy maker Mattel is suing Rap Snacks over the Nicki Minaj-themed chip that shares the name with the famous plastic doll.

According to Reuters, Mattel says it never gave Rap Snacks permission to use its trademark. Now the toy maker has asked the court for an order blocking Rap Snacks from using the “Barbie” name and also profits gained from the “Barbie-Que” sales.

Rap Snacks is a Miami-based company that makes a signature line of snacks named after several rappers. The company has teamed up with several rappers like Snoop Dogg, Master P, Migos, Cardi B, and more have been a part of the snack franchise.

“The association is so evident that upon seeing the packaging, representatives for Defendant’s celebrity partner queried whether Rap Snacks had obtained permission from Mattel,” the lawsuit read. “Indeed, Rap Snacks never requested or received any such permission.” Mattel adds that Rap Snacks chose to continue using the name and did not “correct the misimpressions it foisted on the public,” and that lawsuit was done “as a last resort.”

Minaj has been using “Barbie” since her career kicked off, she was not named a defendant in the claim. The rapper herself has collaborated with Mattel in the past, however, creating a doll for charity in 2011.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA spoke with Mayor Adrian Perkins Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 after a hearing was held on his...
Shreveport mayor asks La. Supreme Court to overturn disqualification
These programs are similar to ones offered during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SWEPCO waiving late fees, offering extended payment plans due to high bill concerns
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
Man given 10 years in jail for slapping, pushing victim in domestic incident
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The announcements come after Beijing launched military drills that included firing...
US to hold trade talks with Taiwan in new show of support
FILE - Law enforcement personnel escort the Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer...
Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness
Shreveport Government Plaza
City of Shreveport to make changes to retiree insurance policies
Wendell Riley, new director at Robinson Film Center.
Robinson Film Center welcomes new executive director
The gear of first responders is shown on display at the 9/11 Tribute Museum.
9/11 Tribute Museum, known for ground zero tours, closing