Man arrested for allegedly asking teen to have sex with him for money

Anthony Thomas, 41(Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VIVIAN, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man is in jail for allegedly asking a young teen to have sex with him for money.

The Youth Services Division of the sheriff’s office says Anthony Thomas, 41, gave two teenagers alcohol on July 29. The same evening, Thomas reportedly gave one of the teens a handwritten note listing sexual acts with corresponding prices.

Both teens were interviewed about the incident and Thomas’ property was searched by investigators.

Detectives interviewed Thomas on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and later arrested him. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged with enticing teens into prostitution and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials say Thomas may face additional charges.

