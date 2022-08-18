Ask the Doctor
LSU Health Shreveport now offering Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to the public

The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is now being offered by LSU Health Shreveport.(WDBJ7)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Those who wish to get vaccinated against COVID-19 now have a new option when it comes to which vaccine to get.

LSU Health Shreveport is now offering Novavax’s vaccine at its North Campus site, located at 2627 Linwood Ave. Hours of operation for the vaccination site are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Health officials with LSU Health Shreveport say this traditional type of vaccine, which is a protein subunit vaccine, has been studied by researchers and used for a number of decades. Other common vaccines of this type are the hepatitis B and whopping couch vaccines. To learn more about this kind of vaccine, click here.

Novavax is currently authorized by the FDA as a two-dose primary vaccine series; it’s available to those 18 and older. Anyone with questions about the vaccine can call the COVID-19 Strike Team at 318-675-7166.

As a reminder, COVID-19 testing is no longer offered at LSU Health Shreveport’s North Campus site. Testing is however available at many pharmacies, primary care facilities, health units, and urgent care facilities. Children ages 6 months to 5 years should be vaccinated at their primary care doctor’s office. Click here for a list of available testing sites.

