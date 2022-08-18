Ask the Doctor
GETTING ANSWERS: Hearing aids available soon for purchase over-the-counter

Beginning in October of 2022, hearing aids will be available for purchase over-the-counter.
By Kori Johnson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A significant milestone has been reached for people with hearing loss: hearing aids will soon be available for purchase over-the-counter.

Health experts say hearing loss is extremely common; nearly 15% of people over the age of 18 live with this issue. Now that the FDA has approved it, beginning in October, people over the age of 18 with mild to moderate hearing impairment can buy certain hearing aids from physical stores or online for less money.

By mid-October, hearing aids will be available over-the-counter. (CNN, ADOBE)

Dr. Gauri Mantekekar with LSU Health Shreveport says the over-the-counter option sounds like a step in the right direction.

“Big step forward and long awaited, because there are millions of people in this country with hearing loss and they have not been able to afford hearing aids. Medicare, as well as private insurances, most of them do not cover hearing aids or even programming for these hearing aids,” said Dr. Mantekekar.

The doctor also recommends getting a comprehensive hearing test before opting for the over the counter hearing aids.

