Fashion Prize announces its top 5 designer finalists
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Fashion Prize’s top five finalists and the Prize Fest second-week fashion event announcement were live streamed.
On September 17, at the Great Raft Brewery, Katy Larson of Agora Borealis took to the podium with a past winner, supporters, and sponsors to announce the top five designer finalists. Each contestant submitted a fashion design and was judged by experts to determine who should compete in the runway walk, on October 16th, to decide the winner.
The Finalists:
- Amy Treme Designs
- Real Gunkie
- Donna Strebeck
- Darien O’Neal Designs
- odAOMO
Larson also announced that the October 16th event will be a brunch on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Two ticket types will be available:
- General Admission, which includes a free drink and the full brunch and access to the runway fashion show.
- VIP, which includes two free drinks, brunch, access to the designers and models, multiple floors of the venue, a swag bag, stage seating at the runway walk, and more.
To purchase tickets for the Fashion Prize event or any of the other Prize Fest events, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prize-fest-2022-a-film-food-music-fashion-and-comedy-festival-tickets-317357895007
For more information about Prize fest, visit https://prizefest.com/fashion/
