Fashion Prize announces its top 5 designer finalists

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Fashion Prize’s top five finalists and the Prize Fest second-week fashion event announcement were live streamed.

On September 17, at the Great Raft Brewery, Katy Larson of Agora Borealis took to the podium with a past winner, supporters, and sponsors to announce the top five designer finalists. Each contestant submitted a fashion design and was judged by experts to determine who should compete in the runway walk, on October 16th, to decide the winner.

The Finalists:

  • Amy Treme Designs
  • Real Gunkie
  • Donna Strebeck
  • Darien O’Neal Designs
  • odAOMO

Larson also announced that the October 16th event will be a brunch on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Two ticket types will be available:

  • General Admission, which includes a free drink and the full brunch and access to the runway fashion show.
  • VIP, which includes two free drinks, brunch, access to the designers and models, multiple floors of the venue, a swag bag, stage seating at the runway walk, and more.

To purchase tickets for the Fashion Prize event or any of the other Prize Fest events, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prize-fest-2022-a-film-food-music-fashion-and-comedy-festival-tickets-317357895007

For more information about Prize fest, visit https://prizefest.com/fashion/

