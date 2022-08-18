Fashion Prize announces its top 5 designer finalists

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Fashion Prize’s top five finalists and the Prize Fest second-week fashion event announcement were live streamed.

On September 17, at the Great Raft Brewery, Katy Larson of Agora Borealis took to the podium with a past winner, supporters, and sponsors to announce the top five designer finalists. Each contestant submitted a fashion design and was judged by experts to determine who should compete in the runway walk, on October 16th, to decide the winner.

The Finalists:

Amy Treme Designs

Real Gunkie

Donna Strebeck

Darien O’Neal Designs

odAOMO

Larson also announced that the October 16th event will be a brunch on Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Two ticket types will be available:

General Admission, which includes a free drink and the full brunch and access to the runway fashion show.

VIP, which includes two free drinks, brunch, access to the designers and models, multiple floors of the venue, a swag bag, stage seating at the runway walk, and more.

To purchase tickets for the Fashion Prize event or any of the other Prize Fest events, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/prize-fest-2022-a-film-food-music-fashion-and-comedy-festival-tickets-317357895007

For more information about Prize fest, visit https://prizefest.com/fashion/

