East Texas Food Bank partnering with DoorDash to deliver food to seniors in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Look for the red bags, because DoorDash is collaborating with the East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) to deliver food to seniors in need.

Seniors who are enrolled with the Senior Box Program in Texarkana, Texas will be getting their deliveries from Doordash soon. The company is partnering with the ETFB as part of their Project DASH, in which dashers deliver boxes from one of the food banks so seniors with limited transportation options can get the meals they need.

“We are so grateful for Project DASH’s commitment to helping seniors with hunger relief,” said Tim Butler, ETFB chief impact officer. “The East Texas Food Bank Senior Box Program provides boxes of nutritious food each month to low-income seniors, many who live in isolated, rural communities. Approximately 6,600 seniors receive a box monthly at sites throughout our 26 county service area.”

Operation New Day Food Pantry, which is run by three churches, is one of the ETFB’s pilot sites receiving this service. The churches involved in the pantry include Twin City Church of Christ, Church of Christ on Pine Street, Christ Apostolic Church, and Blood of the Lamb Assembly. The pantry provides boxes to almost 45 seniors each month.

“We are absolutely thrilled to offer this free service to our seniors in Texarkana,” said Twin City Church of Christ Senior Pastor David Watkins. “Helping hungry people is one of the basic elements churches should be focused on and it’s a blessing to help so many people who can’t stretch their dollars.”

Launched in 2018, Project DASH uses the DoorDash logistics platform to help communities with issues like food access and food waste. Project DASH helps the government and non-profit partner with deliveries to create social impact and to increase access in their communities. It’s reported that more than 800,000 deliveries are made on the behalf of food banks.

Information about Project DASH:

“We are honored to partner with the East Texas Food Bank to broaden food access in Texarkana,” said Kelly Jones, DoorDash drive director of government and non-profit. “Local delivery has been critical in supporting food banks and food pantries’ provision of food and other essentials while emphasizing convenience and dignity. We’re excited to continue growing this work in a sustainable way for our partners across the country to continue to meet the ongoing need.”

Project DASH will expand to other locations the ETFB serves in the coming months.

To qualify for senior boxes, applicants must be 60 years of age or older and must meet income and residency requirements. For more information visit, easttexasfoodbank.org, or call the ETFB at 903-597-3663.

