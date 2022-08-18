Crews investigating wreck on Interstate 20 Red River Bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on scene of a wreck on Thursday morning over the red river.

Crews were called just before 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the Red River Bridge on Interstate 20 west, heading into Shreveport.

I-20 West is closed at Spring Street due to an accident. Congestion has reached Traffic Street. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) August 18, 2022

Traffic is moving at this time. The circumstances of the wreck are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

