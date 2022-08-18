Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Crews investigating wreck on Interstate 20 Red River Bridge

Crews were called just before 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the Red River Bridge on...
Crews were called just before 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the Red River Bridge on Interstate 20 west, heading into Shreveport.(Traffic Cams | LaDOTD)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on scene of a wreck on Thursday morning over the red river.

Crews were called just before 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the Red River Bridge on Interstate 20 west, heading into Shreveport.

Traffic is moving at this time. The circumstances of the wreck are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SPD has released footage which captured the moments before and after a fatal shooting on...
SPD releases surveillance video from 2018 cold case
Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Man caught selling 1k+ gallons of diesel stolen from employer
Earth
Why is the Earth spinning faster?
KSLA spoke with Mayor Adrian Perkins Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 after a hearing was held on his...
Shreveport mayor asks La. Supreme Court to overturn disqualification
These programs are similar to ones offered during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SWEPCO waiving late fees, offering extended payment plans due to high bill concerns

Latest News

Finalists named for 2022 Fashion Prize
Finalists named for 2022 Fashion Prize
City of Shreveport talks insurance policy changes
City of Shreveport talks insurance policy changes
Shreveport Government Plaza
City of Shreveport to make changes to retiree insurance policies
Wendell Riley, new director at Robinson Film Center.
Robinson Film Center welcomes new executive director