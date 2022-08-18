Crews investigating wreck on Interstate 20 Red River Bridge
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews remain on scene of a wreck on Thursday morning over the red river.
Crews were called just before 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 to the Red River Bridge on Interstate 20 west, heading into Shreveport.
Traffic is moving at this time. The circumstances of the wreck are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.