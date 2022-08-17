Tracking showers and more heat for Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Another day under Heat Advisory and we are tracking showers and storms this afternoon, a one-two punch for your Wednesday!

Highs today are expected to accelerate rapidly to the triple-digits across some of the ArkLaTex and because of that and the added humidity, the NWS has put all Louisiana parishes and a majority of our East Texas counties under a Heat Advisory until 6 PM. We’re looking at rainfall beginning during the early afternoon hours. A line of showers and storms will move through around 3 and continue into our southern counties and parishes into the late afternoon hours. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s with continued shower and storm chances.

Tomorrow we’ll see more rain chances starting in the morning. Not nearly as hot tomorrow, thanks to that cold front, with highs reaching only into the mid-80s. Shower and storm chances will continue into the afternoon, not as numerous but some will see rain. Lows tomorrow night return to the low and mid-70s.

We are tracking more rain chances this coming Sunday and continuing into Tuesday, which is a break in the pattern. Things may change between now and then but right now plan to start your next work week on the wet side.

