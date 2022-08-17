Ask the Doctor
Texarkana ISD welcomes students for new school year

A Texarkana ISD faculty member directs traffic Wednesday morning, as the district re-opens its schools amid the pandemic.(Cody Jennings)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Teachers and staff welcomed Texarkana, Texas students back to the classroom Wednesday.

Looking ahead at the 2022-23 school year, Texas Middle School principal Shawn Davis tells KSLA the school is focusing on leadership and the district is getting new technology for its students.

During the 2021-22 school year, Davis said the district implemented a pilot program, where sixth graders received assigned Chromebooks for their school work. This academic year, all sixth through eighth graders will receive the laptops.

He said the program was successful last year, and he’s looking forward to continuing it with more students. He also noted that elementary school students in the district will have access to the new technology midyear.

Another focus for the new school year: leadership.

Davis said he wants to encourage students to get involved in activities and organizations like student council and honor societies. He also said teachers are developing lesson plans geared toward leadership for the students’ enrichment periods.

