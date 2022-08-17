Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

SPD releases surveillance video from 2018 cold case

SPD has released footage which captured the moments before and after a fatal shooting on...
SPD has released footage which captured the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Jewella Avenue in 2018.(Surveillance video | SPD)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is hoping someone will come forward with information regarding a fatal shooting from 2018 after releasing surveillance footage.

The shooting took place just before 10 p.m. on July 29, 2018. Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked in a parking lot in the 4900 Jewella Avenue. Police believe the pair were there for a drug deal.

Multiple shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle, hitting Kemp multiple times. The passenger was hit once.

Kemp died three months later from the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

“Someone knows who killed Justin Kemp,” reads a Facebook Post by SPD. “We are asking those with that information to come forward and help Justin Kemp’s two children and those that loved him get the closure they deserve for the loss of their loved one.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA spoke with Mayor Adrian Perkins Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 after a hearing was held on his...
Shreveport mayor asks La. Supreme Court to overturn disqualification
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
Man given 10 years in jail for slapping, pushing victim in domestic incident
These programs are similar to ones offered during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SWEPCO waiving late fees, offering extended payment plans due to high bill concerns
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Latest News

Debell Crawford, 24
Center Police searching for missing man
A Texarkana ISD faculty member directs traffic Wednesday morning, as the district re-opens its...
Texarkana ISD welcomes students for new school year
arc
Talking about The Arc of Caddo-Bossier
destinee
Texas Middle School Principal Shawn Davis talks start of year