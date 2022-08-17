SPD releases surveillance video from 2018 cold case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is hoping someone will come forward with information regarding a fatal shooting from 2018 after releasing surveillance footage.

The shooting took place just before 10 p.m. on July 29, 2018. Justin Kemp and an acquaintance were parked in a parking lot in the 4900 Jewella Avenue. Police believe the pair were there for a drug deal.

Multiple shots were fired at the rear of the vehicle, hitting Kemp multiple times. The passenger was hit once.

Kemp died three months later from the injuries he sustained in the shooting.

“Someone knows who killed Justin Kemp,” reads a Facebook Post by SPD. “We are asking those with that information to come forward and help Justin Kemp’s two children and those that loved him get the closure they deserve for the loss of their loved one.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

