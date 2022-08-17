Ask the Doctor
SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Man caught selling 1k+ gallons of diesel stolen from employer

Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
Justin Price, 32, is charged with illegal possession of stolen things.(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been charged after reportedly stealing more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel from his employer and selling it off.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Justin Price, 32, was caught selling fuel he stole from his employer. On Thursday, July 21, a certain fuel company reported Price for stealing 1,425 gallons of diesel fuel from various worksites in DeSoto and Sabine parishes between June 26 and July 17.

Price then allegedly sold the stolen fuel to 18-wheeler truck drivers in Caddo Parish. The company is said to have filed theft reports with the sheriff’s offices in DeSoto and Sabine parishes; they also hired a private investigator. Caddo officials say that private investigator was able to record video evidence of Price with the stolen fuel in Caddo Parish.

Caddo officials say Price was arrested Aug. 17 and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center; he’s charged with illegal possession of stolen things. Price’s bond was set at $25,000.

