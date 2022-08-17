Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

School board candidate accused of inappropriately messaging minor on SnapChat

Joshua Schopp, 20
Joshua Schopp, 20(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL La. (WAFB) - A man reportedly campaigning to become a member of the Central Community School Board was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 15 on several charges, including indecent behavior with juveniles and computer aided solicitation of a minor.

According to a probable cause report, on Aug. 15, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that Joshua Schopp, 20, allegedly exchanged messages with a minor through SnapChat.

The Secretary of State’s Office lists Schopp as a candidate in the race to become Member of School Board District 1 in Central.

Arrest records show Schopp allegedly contacted the young girl on the social media app.

When the messages became explicit, the victim informed Schopp that she was two years younger than she initially stated.

Jail records went on to say Schopp sent an inappropriate photo and video to the minor.

Authorities executed a search warrant to obtain any electronic device used by Schopp. His clothing was collected that matched what he was wearing at the time the video was recorded.

After being detained by deputies, Schopp admitted to sending photos and videos after he learned the victim was underage.

He reportedly told authorities “he felt pressured to send the photograph but knew it was a mistake.”

The man was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSLA spoke with Mayor Adrian Perkins Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 after a hearing was held on his...
Shreveport mayor asks La. Supreme Court to overturn disqualification
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening
Man given 10 years in jail for slapping, pushing victim in domestic incident
These programs are similar to ones offered during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SWEPCO waiving late fees, offering extended payment plans due to high bill concerns
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids

Latest News

Newly hatched Kemp's ridley sea turtle makes its way out to the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana's...
Endangered sea turtles nesting on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands, first time in 75 years
A list of locations will be formally approved by Commissioners at the Aug. 22 meeting. The list...
Bowie County voters now able to vote at any county polling location
Leo Denault
Entergy CEO announces plans to retire
SPD has released footage which captured the moments before and after a fatal shooting on...
SPD releases surveillance video from 2018 cold case
Dennis Perkins
Judge delays Dennis Perkins trial