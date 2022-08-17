School bells ring as Texarkana students return to classroom

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - It’s a new school year for students and teachers in the twin cities of Texarkana.

This year is one many have been looking forward to since it’s the first semester where things are most similar to how they were pre-pandemic.

Texarkana ISD is also welcoming new technology into the classroom. Last year, the district rolled out a pilot program that allowed sixth graders to use assigned Chromebooks for their schoolwork.

This year, all students in grades six through high school seniors will get to use the laptops.

