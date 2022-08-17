Ask the Doctor
School bells ring as Texarkana students return to classroom

Texarkana ISD
Texarkana ISD(Cody Jennings)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - It’s a new school year for students and teachers in the twin cities of Texarkana.

This year is one many have been looking forward to since it’s the first semester where things are most similar to how they were pre-pandemic.

Texarkana ISD is also welcoming new technology into the classroom. Last year, the district rolled out a pilot program that allowed sixth graders to use assigned Chromebooks for their schoolwork.

This year, all students in grades six through high school seniors will get to use the laptops.

Tune in later to KSLA News 12 to hear from the principal of Texas Middle School on his big focus for the new year.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

