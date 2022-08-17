Salvation Army giving away free box fans to seniors

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army is giving box fans to senior citizens for free.

Those 55 and over can get a free box fan at the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana (147 E Stoner Ave.) on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. It’s all part of the organization’s 2022 Ambassadors for Good Day outreach program. It’s an annual celebration of the Salvation Army’s community outreach efforts and commitment to the region.

Seniors who want a free fan should bring a picture ID. The giveaway is limited to one per household.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.