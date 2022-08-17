Ask the Doctor
Salvation Army giving away free box fans to seniors

(WAVE 3 News)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army is giving box fans to senior citizens for free.

Those 55 and over can get a free box fan at the Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana (147 E Stoner Ave.) on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 9 to 11 a.m. It’s all part of the organization’s 2022 Ambassadors for Good Day outreach program. It’s an annual celebration of the Salvation Army’s community outreach efforts and commitment to the region.

Seniors who want a free fan should bring a picture ID. The giveaway is limited to one per household.

