Rain continues to stick around through the weekend

(KSLA) - Showers and storms remain likely for the next several days. Friday and Saturday may have the lowest rain chances, but showers are still possible. All the rain we get will keep temperatures cooler.

This evening should have some lingering showers. It will not be widespread, so not everyone will see rain. I would have the umbrella just in case you run into any showers. Temperatures will be cooling down a little quicker this evening. it should be in the lower 80s by sunset, and will continue to fall by dark.

Overnight, we should take a break from the rain. There could be a shower or two, but most of the ArkLaTex will be dry. There will be lots of clouds around, which would normally keep temperatures up, but not this time. Instead I am expecting lows to be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. This is because a cold front is moving through.

Thursday looks to have a little more rain. I decided to drop the rain chances to 50% for the day. It will be scattered with some heavy downpours. Just know, not everyone will see rain. All the rain will be centered around a cold front, which will be stalling out near the ArkLaTex. Depending on where it stalls will determine the rain chances. As of now, most of the rain looks to be south of us. However, I still believe there will be rain around, so keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will be much cooler! The front will be south, so that will drop temperatures, and whatever rain we do get will keep temperatures from increasing. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday looks to be mostly dry. I have a 20% chance of rain, so a couple small showers are not ruled out. I was tempted to jump the rain chances up to 30%, but decided against it. if we are to see any rain, it will be mostly south of I-20 and very scattered if not isolated. With less showers around, temperatures will be a little warmer, getting back to the lower 90s.

This weekend is starting to see increased chance for showers. There is a 20% chance of rain Saturday and a 40% on Sunday. I mentioned before these chances could increase, and sure enough, I expect more rain now. So if you’re planning anything outdoors this weekend, keep an eye on the forecast. As of now, there’s no need to cancel any plans, but I would have an indoor alternative in case. Saturday is easily the better day to do anything outdoors. Temperatures will get to the mid 90s Saturday and upper 80s to lower 90s Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday show signs of more rain on its way. That same cold front will be stalled out very close to the ArkLaTex, but maybe just north of us. This will keep rain around. So far Monday and Tuesday have a good chance for some showers and storms. Rain chances are up to 50% both days. This will further help the drought conditions and keep temperatures lower. Highs will be in the 80s both day. For August, that’s fantastic!

Wednesday will also see more rain. With that stalled out cold front, rain will continue to be a part of the forecast. Until that front falls apart or moves away, I would expect there to be showers around. There could be some heavy downpours at times. Rain chances are still at 50%. Since I expect the stalled front to be just north of us, areas north of I-20 will have the higher rain amounts. Temperatures will be held in check with highs in the 80s.

Switching to tropics, there is one area in the Caribbean that has a small 20% chance of development. This is moving to the north, so it should enter the gulf. This is something we will keep our eyes on. Elsewhere, we are quiet. We’ll be watching the tropics closely over the next several weeks as we approach the peek of hurricane season. We’ll be your First Alert once something forms.

Have a wonderful Wednesday and an even better rest of the week!

