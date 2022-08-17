Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. buys supplies for New Orleans area teachers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few teachers in the New Orleans area got a big assist earlier this week heading into the new school year.

Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. announced on social media last weekend that if school teachers in the area sent their classroom supplies lists his way he would cover the cost.

New Orleans teachers.. y’all got classroom needs lists? Send em. — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) August 13, 2022

In the following days, area teachers were thanking Nance online, saying that their Amazon wish lists had been purchased with supplies heading their way to their classrooms.

Hello and thank you for your generosity! https://t.co/6UewInVuyW — Ramona the Best (@msthierry110) August 14, 2022

Thank you to everyone who sent this tweet to either @ALei9911 or myself.



Thank you Larry for being generous enough to think of the educators in this city. https://t.co/tq0BwsU6IS — JC’s Dida (@JDub9911) August 13, 2022

A Hammond area elementary school teacher, Laura Thomas, said that she woke up Sunday morning to find supplies checked off of her list and was excited to learn that they would be arriving to her thanks to Nance.

“Saturday night, Larry Nance Jr. of the New Orleans Pelicans posted on Twitter asking teachers to send in their classroom wishlists.” Thomas shared on social media. “I sent in mine, just for fun. Today I arrived home to four huge boxes. How amazing is that???”

Nance’s generosity was spread around so much that he said that Amazon flagged his account for suspicious activity and he created multiple accounts to continue purchasing supplies off of teachers’ wishlists.

My Amazon account got put on hold for suspicious activity 😂 I’ll get to more lists when it gets reactivated — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) August 14, 2022

Made a whole new @amazon account.. within 3 wish lists, got suspended again. They’re not making this easy 🙄 — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) August 16, 2022

Needless to say, educators in the area have found a reliable teammate in Nance this season.

