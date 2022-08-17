Ask the Doctor
Minden women’s clinic says they’re preparing for increase in patients

Seed Women’s Center in Minden.
Seed Women's Center in Minden.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The Seed Women’s Center in Minden says they’re preparing for an influx of patients after it was announced the Hope Medical Group for Women plans to relocate out of Shreveport.

The medical group has served the ArkLaTex for over 40 years, but cites aggressive legislation and enforcement of abortion trigger laws as reasons for their efforts to move.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 5 to hear from the president/CEO at Seed’s Women Center on what resources they can offer women.

