Grand jury indicts 4, including 3 for murder

One accused of harboring or rendering aid to one of the murder suspects
(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo grand jury this week indicted two men, including one for second-degree murder, in connection with the slaying of a 28-year-old Shreveport resident.

And in separate homicides, the panel returned indictments for second-degree murder against two women.

Thomas Office, 20, of Shreveport, now stands formally accused of killing Jared Robert Pelletier, who died May 4 after having been shot in his head on the afternoon of April 30 in the 200 block of Prospect Street in Shreveport.

Grand jurors indicted 22-year-old Elijah Rich Williams, of Shreveport, on a charge of being an accessory after the fact in connection with Pelletier’s death. Williams is accused of harboring or rendering aid to Office between April 30 and May 4, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

A warrant has been issued for Office’s arrest.

Williams is being held in Caddo Correctional Center pending trial after having been arrested June 11 in Houston.

Also indicted and in parish custody are 43-year-old Charlene Henderson, of Shreveport, and 30-year-old Tiffany Lynn Moore, of Vivian.

An indictment accuses Henderson of fatally shooting her husband, 45-year-old Larry Clark, in his head early the morning of May 16 at a residence in the 3100 block of Regent Street in Shreveport’s Ingleside neighborhood.

SPD officials said she allegedly shot him when the couple got into a heated argument and the man reportedly went for his gun.

Henderson also is charged with possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

As for Moore, she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend Shannon Schoen once in his chest June 23 at his residence in the 200 block of East Texas Avenue in Vivian. The 50-year-old man died, authorities said.

