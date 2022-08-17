Chris Jones, Arkansas Democratic candidate for governor, campaigns in Miller County

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes.”

That’s what Chris Jones, Arkansas Democratic candidate for governor, brought to Miller County on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Jones is traveling the state, walking at least a mile in each of its 75 counties.

KSLA News 12 caught up with Jones in Texarkana, Arkansas.

He said he is listening and learning about the challenges and opportunities that voters are experiencing, which he said is the first step in being a good governor.

"... I think that trust has to be built on a foundation of listening, of engaging and of learning. And if I want to do a good job, I need to listen, understand and learn,” Chris Jones, Arkansas Democratic candidate for governor, said Aug. 17, 2022, during a campaign stop in Texarkana. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

“I’m asking people to trust me to be the chief executive of the state. And I think that trust has to be built on a foundation of listening, of engaging and of learning. And if I want to do a good job, I need to listen, understand and learn.”

Walking with Jones on Thursday was Anna Beth Gorman, a candidate for Arkansas secretary of state.

