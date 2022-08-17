Center Police searching for missing man

CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen Debell Crawford?

Crawford, 24, was last seen on Tuesday evening, Aug. 16 in Center. Police say he was distraught. Since then, his family has been unable to contact him. His car is also missing

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white lettering, black shorts and a black backpack. He could be driving his car, a 2007 white Ford Crown Victoria - Texas license plate NBP3671.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Sergeant Andrew Williams at 936-598-2788.

