Celebrating National Nonprofit Day; providing vital resources to the community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is celebrating National Nonprofit Day, highlighting the goals and achievements of multiple non-profits in the community.

Nonprofit organizations help many in the community, whether it’s a food bank, a program to donate clothes and necessities, or educational assistance program, they are all vital to those in need. So to celebrate National Nonprofit Day, August 17, KSLA is holding multiple interviews with local nonprofits to highlight what they do.

Food Bank of NWLA

The NWLA Food Bank has been serving our community for 25 years, feeding 75,000 individuals a year, that number growing since inflation has increased. Last year they moved 15 million pounds of food worth $20 million. This upcoming September is NWLA Food Bank’s Hunger Action Month drive and they are asking the community to step up and help with food drives and monetary donations.

For more information on how to help, visit https://www.foodbanknla.org/

United Way of Northwest Louisiana

The United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) fights for the health, education, financial stability, and essentials of ALICE families in our community. ALICE stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed, families who work full time and multiple jobs that can no longer get financial assistance but are still struggling. UWNWLA has run many successful programs such as their Dolly Parton free book drive and most recently their Financial Empowerment program that assists people in getting control of their debt, helping them save, and growing their credit scores.

For more information about United Way of Northwest Louisiana, visit https://unitedwaynwla.org/

Caddo Council on Aging

The Caddo Council on Aging is a vital nonprofit that serves people ages 60+. Their biggest program, Meals on Wheels serves 11,000 people in need. They also provide other services such as personal care, homemaker, and caregiver respite, a program that gives caregivers relief time to destress. The Caddo Council on Aging is in need of drivers, volunteers, and donations.

If you want more information or want to donate, visit http://caddocoa.org/

The Arc Caddo-Bossier

The Arc Caddo-Bossier helps those with disabilities of all ages by building opportunities for them, educationally, housing, child care, and more. They depend highly on their fundraising events to support their locations like the Goldman School and Child Development Center, which has been serving our area for 50+ years. Their upcoming event the Great 5k and Paddlefest helps raise the funds for these programs, the event is being held on September 24 starting from 8 a.m. at the Foxcreek Farms, 11958 Ellerbe Road, Shreveport.

If you would like more information, visit https://thearccaddobossier.org/

