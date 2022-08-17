Caddo School Board approves $1K supplement for teachers, staff

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish School Board voted on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to give teachers and staff members a back-to-school supplement in September.

The one-time supplement will provide each eligible employee with $1,000. The board says the supplement is a thank you for teacher’s efforts.

“The teachers, principals, cafeteria workers, custodians and everyone else in this district works hard to make sure our sweet babies have what they need and I’m proud we were able to come together and thank them for all they do. Every employee is important and I’m grateful we got this done for them,” said Dottie Bell, board member.

The supplement is estimated to cost $6.2 million. It is made possible by higher than estimated sales tax revenue.

“Our longstanding commitment to the community has been to provide academic opportunity from a fiscally responsible school system. We have worked diligently to be good stewards of the taxpayer dollar and in that, we have outperformed budget while investing in academic recovery and acceleration,” said Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree.

Employees must be actively employed by the district on Sept. 1 and be eligible to participate in the district’s benefits program to qualify.

“Every individual profession comes from the hands and minds of teachers. Beyond COVID and all our employees have faced in recent years, teachers have long been on the front lines of shaping all other professions. It is an honor to recognize our teachers and staff for all they do,” said Dr. Terence Vinson, board member.

Last year, the district invested more than $18 million in incentive payments to teachers and staff. Earlier this month, they also increased the daily rate of pay for substitute teachers, secretaries and office clerks.

